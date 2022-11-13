ANF seizes 149kg drugs, arrests three

Rawalpindi : Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Pakistan on Saturday seized over 149 kilograms drugs and 113 heroin-filled capsules besides netting three accused while conducting three counter-narcotics operations in different areas.

According to an ANF Headquarters spokesman, ANF in an operation at Islamabad International Airport recovered 113 heroin-filled capsules from the possession of a passenger going to Dubai on flight no PK-233. In another raid, ANF seized 144 kg ‘charras’ and arrested an Afghan national from Peshawar Ring Road who was trying to smuggle ‘charras’ from Peshawar to Punjab.

In the third operation, ANF and Rangers in a joint operation in Karachi recovered 1,650 grams of heroin, 750 grams of Ice drug and three kg of prohibited chemicals from the possession of an accused, resident of Bahawalpur.

Separate cases have been registered at respective ANF Police Stations under CNS Act 1997 and further investigations are under process, he added.