SP visits Chauntra, Chakri police stations

The SP visited police stations on Friday night and inspected the front desk, lock up, records, cleanliness condition and the buildings of the police stations. "The Police Station is a basic unit for providing justice to the people. Prompt redressal of the grievances of the citizens will be ensured.