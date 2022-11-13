People are talking about

— the poor planning on the part of the Punjab provincial government to involve teachers in assignments not meant for them, like collecting data related to flood-hit areas by conducting field surveys. People say given the already fragile state of education in the country, this is very damaging for students as teachers are forced to abandon classes for conducting surveys, so those responsible for this unnecessary disruption to studies should revisit their decision and hire men and women who are unemployed.

— how our cricket team bounced back from a losing streak to a winning one and secured a place in the final, which will be a nail biting event. People say despite unfair criticism for their performance by disappointed fans, team members did not lose heart, so that is a strong point in their favour but fans - and the commentators - should realize that sportspersons are human and could be having a bad day if are unable to give their best performance.

— the dismaying news that another well-known Pharmaceutical company has decided to close down operations in Pakistan because of rising costs and the government’s reluctance to allow a raise in the price of their medicines. People say over the years, half of these companies have left the country because of unsolved issues with different governments of the country and it is the patients who are suffering because they have to use imported medicines with a much higher price tag.

— how unfortunate it is that the citizens of Pakistan have become divided along political preferences, which has deepened polarization in society. People say this is extremely dangerous because it results in skirmishes that can cause widespread chaos, so all political parties should refrain from further stoking the flames of violence and avoid politics of confrontation otherwise no one will remain unaffected by it. They should sit together and resolve their differences through negotiations for the sake of the country.

— the free electricity being supplied to the employees of government-owned power sector entities, including those who have retired and how the Ministry of Power was struggling to withdraw this benefit amid a strong reaction from employees as it was part of their work contract. People say with the electricity situation in the country, a solution needs to be found since there must be thousands of persons getting free electricity, but in any case future contracts should withdraw this facility.

— the harm that fast fashion is causing the country and how a solution needs to be worked out that benefits both country and the labour force. People say although they do provide jobs, international brands get their items manufactured in Pakistan and that damages not only the environment but the country - from exploiting workers by paying them drastically low wages, to the water consumption and the hazardous waste disposal, a simple commercial transaction costs the country a great deal.

— the news that the federal government has started work on the Bhara Kahu bypass in Islamabad but there is a two-lane road on either side passing through the area which can easily serve the purpose which the new project is supposed to. The problem is that the road has been reduced to a single lane on each side due to encroachments. People say it is more practical to remove encroachments than to start a new project so funds can be utilized elsewhere. — I.H.