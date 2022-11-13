Students develop smart signal mechanism

Islamabad : The ambitious students of a local university continued to give demonstrations at different locations to show efficiency of their smart signal mechanism that can greatly help manage vehicular traffic in the federal capital.

According to the details, Muhammad Ahmad, a student who is also founder and CEO of InLights, and his team members are giving presentations to the officials of the Islamabad Traffic Police about their smart signal mechanism at different locations of the city.

This mechanism can adjust signal timing based on the volume of vehicles. These signals have optical sensors that alter the green and red light timings based on the traffic load. The sensors visually measure the number of vehicles and the wait is adjusted automatically. It lessens the need for manual intervention at traffic junctions and commuters will also benefit from reduced wait timings.

It is capable of adapting traffic light controls based on information collected from sensors, edge devices, and video systems.

Huge quantity of fuel worth hundreds of millions of rupees is being wasted daily at traffic signals that also cause the pollution in the natural environment. This is because people often leave the engine of their vehicle running while waiting at signals.

The capital city has been braving several challenges mainly the absence of innovative methods to tackle chronic traffic congestion to ensure uninterrupted mobility of plying vehicles.

The Federal Ombudsman has also instructed the relevant authorities to develop an efficient plan to alleviate Islamabad’s traffic problems, which have gotten worse in recent years as a result of widespread migration from other parts of the country.

Moving on the roads during peak hours tests the nerves of the motorists either going to or returning from offices or picking and dropping their children at educational institutions.

The traffic wardens who reviewed the presentations given by the group of students showed their satisfaction over the performance of the smart signal mechanism.