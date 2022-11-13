Bike-lifter gang busted

Rawalpindi: Police have busted a bike-lifter gang and arrested its four members including ringleader with six stolen motorcycles and other items from their possessions.

According to a police spokesman, a team under the supervision of SHO, Murree Police Station managed to net four bike lifters and recovered six stolen motorcycles from their possessions. A case has been registered against the accused while further investigations are underway.

Superintendent of Police, Kohsar said, the accomplices and facilitators of the accused would also be sent behind the bars. He said that the operations against the lawbreakers would be accelerated further.