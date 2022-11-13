Licences of 20 food outlets cancelled

MANSEHRA: The Food Department has cancelled the licences of as many as 20 outlets, which didn’t supply the subsidised wheat flour to customers despite its availability to fleece the money.

“We have been supplying as many as 5705 flour bags of 20 kilograms on the subsidised price daily, and licences of those 20 outlets which despite having commodity didn’t sell to the customers have been cancelled,” Uzma Shah, the district food controller, told reporters after paying the surprise visits to wheat outlets in the city and its suburbs on Saturday.

She said a crackdown against outlets involved in hoarding, and selling the subsidised wheat flour at the market prices was well underway.

“I want to ensure the subsidised wheat flour is being sold at Rs1295 under the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government’s relief package and might reach people in every nook a corner,” Shah said.