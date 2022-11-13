KPHCC seals 483 clinics in three months

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Healthcare Commission (KPHCC) inspected a total of 4,752 clinics and sealed 483 healthcare units during the last three month.

The quarterly report issued by KPHCC on Saturday said that during the crackdown against quack doctors, the authority served show-cause notices to 161 illegal health centres in Mardan, Peshawar, Nowshera, and Kohat.

During the same period, 171 new healthcare establishments were registered and temporary licenses were issued to 10 hospitals and 15 clinical laboratories.

KPHCC also devised an online complaint management system to facilitate people to lodge their complaints about quackery, it added.

Similarly, several training programmes were conducted in which staff of 15 hospitals have been trained on the provision of high quality healthcare services.

The commission is mandated to provide protection to the people of the province in securing their right to quality healthcare through eradication of quackery and other malpractices, the report said.