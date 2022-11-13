FC men injured as militants attack checkpost in Orakzai

HANGU: Three personnel of the Tall Scouts sustained injuries when militants attacked a checkpost in the Bilandkhel area in the upper part of Orakzai tribal district, sources said on Saturday.

They said that unidentified militants attacked the checkpost being manned by the personnel of

Tall Scouts, a wing of paramilitary Frontier Corps (FC) in the dead of night from Shewa area in North Waziristan tribal district.

They said the militants opened indiscriminate fire on the checkpost, which is located close to the boundary area between Orakzai and North Waziristan.

However, the personnel and FC and police repulsed the attack with full force, forcing the attackers to flee the scene.

The injured personnel were identified as Subedar Shaukat, Lance Naik Farmanullah and Sepoy Fazal Khan.

The injured were rushed to Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in Tall, where their condition was stated to be stable.

Soon after the attack, the personnel of FC and police cordoned off the area and launched a search operation.