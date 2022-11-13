KP debt has surged to Rs1,000b, says Amir Muqam

PESHAWAR: Advisor to Prime Minister on Political Affairs and National

Heritage Culture Amir Muqam on Saturday said the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chief was following foreign agenda and his real face would be unveiled soon.

Speaking at gatherings in Totalai in Buner and Mardan, the PMLN leader said that during the nine years government of PTI in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the province’s total debt surged from Rs30 billion to Rs1,000 billion.

He said that the provincial government had failed to pay salaries to its employees while “thousands of social influencers were recruited by it.”

“Imran Khan has fooled the youth and always used hollow slogans for his personal interests,” he added.

He accused the PTI chief of defaming Pakistan and its institutions. “PTI has destroyed the whole country,” he added.