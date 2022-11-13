Body formed to probe anomalies in appointments

MARDAN: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Department has constituted a three-member committee to conduct a probe into the alleged posting of a Class-VI employee on the lady health workers posts at the district health officer (DHO) office, sources said.

The sources added that the district health officer (DHO) has allegedly appointed Class-VI employees on several posts of the LHWs.

On November 11, a section officer government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa health department issued a notification stating that a fact finding inquiry committee had been constituted of the three members including Dr Saeed Ur Rehman, Management Cadre Convener (BS-19), Provincial Coordinator (LHWS) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Shahab Ud Din, Deputy Director (FMIU), Finance Department and another cop-opted member.

The committee will probe the matter of the illegal appointment against the gender specific posts of LHWs at DHO office, Mardan.

he committee is directed to submit its report within three days. Sources added that several employees were appointed in the health department in the district on favouritism basis and a few months ago, local elders of Takhtabhai had also raised the issue of appointments.