Vaccination key to preventing pneumonia

LAHORE : Services Hospital hosted an awareness seminar in connection with World Children Pneumonia Day on Saturday.

Services Institute of Medical Sciences (SIMS) Principal Prof Farooq Afzal, Prof Tayyaba Khawar, Prof Khawaja Amjad, Prof Asif Gull, Prof M Shoaib and a large number of students participated in the seminar.

Principal SIMS said that every child is a VIP for us, adding that big nations pay attention to children and no compromise should be made in their protection.

Prof Khawaja Amjad said that more than 700,000 children under the age of 5 years die due to pneumonia every year around the world.

He also said that children must be vaccinated to prevent pneumonia. In a dramatic way, awareness was raised about the need to protect children from pneumonia.

Prof Tayyaba Khawar said that the government is trying hard to vaccinate children, but you have to make improvements. At the end of the event, the participants organised an awareness walk by hoisting rescue banners-protected children from pneumonia.