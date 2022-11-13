GCU awards Roll of Honour to 55 students

LAHORE : The Government College University (GCU) Lahore on Saturday awarded Roll of Honour to 55 students and medals to 15 for their exceptional performance in co-curricular activities during 2021-22.

GCU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Agshar Zaidi along with Distinguished Prof Dr Zaheer-ud-Khan awarded the roll of honor to students on the second day of convocation. As many as 2,303 degrees are being awarded at the GCU’s 20th Convocation which is spread over three days. In his address, Prof Zaidi said the unique grooming of students at GCU was hinged on the wonderful efforts of its co-curricular societies and clubs run by students. “It enhances their leadership abilities and brings to the surface their creative and analytical skills,” he added. He advised graduates that in pursuit of splendor and glory, they ought to preserve the traditions of creativity, insight and perseverance which are always cherished at GCU.

“Your success lies in the measure of resilience and cerebral vigor,” he said. Dr Zaheer-ud-Khan also congratulated the graduates, saying that “this is just the beginning; you are a star in the making.” At the concluding session of the convocation, besides degrees and awards, the University will also confer the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Awards upon its ten distinguished alumni from different walks of life to recognise their career-long outstanding work and achievements. Punjab CM Pervaiz Elahi is also expected to grace this special occasion.