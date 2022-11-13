PU awards five PhD degrees

LAHORE : Punjab University has awarded five PhD degrees to scholars in various disciplines. Shahid Murtaza son of Malik Ghulam Murtaza has been awarded Ph.D degree in the subject of Molecular Biology after approval of his thesis entitled ‘Multiple Transgenic Strategies to Control Myzus Persicae Transmitted Potato Leaf Roll Virus in Potato’, Maria Tayyab daughter of M Tayyab Baig in the subject of Molecular Biology after approval of her thesis entitled ‘Antioxidant Preconditioning of Mesenchymal Stem Cells for Treatment of Damaged Liver’, Neelam Saba daughter of Inayat Baboo in the subject of Biochemistry after approval of her thesis entitled ‘Linkage of Autosomal Recessive Congenital Cataract in Pakistani Families’, Sadia Anwer daughter of M Anwer in the subject of

Islamic Studies after approval of her thesis entitled ‘Science of Ambiguity of the Quran and the Quranic Exegesis

(An Analytical Study)’ and M Zaheer Baber son of M Rashied in the subject of

Persian after approval of his thesis entitled ‘Editing,

Annotation and Formulation of Majma-ul-Kamal by M

Ismail Chishti Gujrati’.