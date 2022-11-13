SKMT wins award for cancer treatment during Covid-19 pandemic

LAHORE : Shaukat Khanum Memorial Trust (SKMT) has recently won Gold Award in the Sultanate of Oman Excellence Award category for health services during crisis.

The International Hospital Federation (IHF) announced the winners on the November 10 as part of IHF Awards 2022 ceremony at the 45th World Hospital Congress in Dubai.

The ceremony was attended by global hospital and healthcare leaders, with Gold, Silver and Bronze Awards given in seven categories. Established in 1929, the IHF is working towards improving quality of service delivery in international healthcare.

The Sultanate of Oman Excellence Award category for health services aims to recognise the achievements of hospitals and healthcare organisations in low- and middle-income countries during a time of crisis. Shaukat Khanum Memorial Trust, an associate member of IHF, received the Gold Award for its project, "Cancer Hospital Stockpiles: Strategizing for an efficient and sufficient inventory list of Essential Items for Setups Serving in Low-income Countries." The purpose of this project was to develop and test a framework to establish a list of essential equipment, medicines and other materials to be stockpiled by a tertiary care cancer hospital in a low to middle income country for the subsequent waves of the Covid-19 pandemic or other similar pandemics. This award is a testament to the tireless efforts of the leadership and staff of SKMT for providing cancer treatment during the Covid-19 pandemic. The recognition is a matter of pride not only for one healthcare organisation in Pakistan but also for the nation that built and supported this network of charitable hospitals, which is providing cancer treatment based on the principles of quality and equality for the past 27 years.