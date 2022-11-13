FJMU holds awareness seminar on World Menopause Day

LAHORE : An awareness seminar was organised in connection with World Menopause Day under the aegis of Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Fatima Jinnah Medical University (FJMU), Lahore. The topic of the seminar was on "Cognition and Mood" of Menopausal Women.

Former Dean PGMI/Former Principal Amir Ud Din Medical College, Lahore/Renowned Gynecologist and Fertility Consultant Prof Dr Farrukh Zaman was the chief guest. Prof Zohra Khanum, Prof Shamila Ijaz Munir, Prof Bilquis Shabbir, Col (retd) Prof Nazli Hameed and Prof Nudrat Sohail were expert panelists, while Deans Prof Dr Muniza Qayyum, Prof Dr Munnaza Iqbal, faculty members, undergraduate students and a large number of nurses also participated.

Pro-Vice Chancellor/Head of Obstetrics and Gynecology Department, FJMU Prof Dr Shamsa Humayun, in a brief presentation, said that menopause and cessation of menstruation is not a disease. It is a natural process, in which Counseling, Dietary Changes and Exercise are very important. She also mentioned many foods, which can be suitable and helpful in these conditions. In the welcome address, Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Masood Gondal thanked the Chief Guest Prof Dr Farrukh Zaman for his visit. While appreciating Prof Dr Farrukh Zaman, he said that he is the senior most fellow in the subject of Gynecology in Pakistan. Along with Prof Dr Rashid Latif Khan, he carried out South Asia's first test tube baby birth.

On this occasion, he said that it is very important for women to be aware, counseled in order to take precautionary measures in these situations. It is like a normal physiological condition. He further said that every woman should adopt an active lifestyle and also follow Islamic teachings, so that such situations can be faced easily.

He further said that Fatima Jinnah Medical University is on the path of development. It is the only University having affiliated Male Nursing College with 100 seats at Government Teaching Hospital Shahdara, Lahore. He apprised the participants about his visit to the Government Teaching Hospital Shahdara. He revealed that the services rendered by the students of Nursing College for the flood victims are unprecedented. They have performed their duty in different areas of South Punjab, including Rajanpur, Taunsa Sharif, Aqilpur, Jahanpur, Hajipur, Fatehpur and also in different areas of Sindh, Sehwan Sharif, and actively worked to provide quality service delivery to the ailing humanity. He announced that Post Graduate Nursing Program will be started soon in Government Teaching Hospital Shahdara. Prof Dr Khalid Masood Gondal further apprised that the students of Physiology Department, FJMU, displayed more than 100 Creative Posters on various themes including Menopause, which were highly appreciated by the visitors. Prizes were distributed to the students who took the first, second and third position. The performance of Dr Naghmana and her team was also appreciated. Prof Dr Farrukh Zaman, in his address, thanked Prof Dr Khalid Masood Gondal, Prof Dr Shamsa Humayun and all the Faculty Members for inviting him on such an important Seminar. He said that menopause and cessation of menstruation is a very important topic. Women in these conditions should take care of their health with the help of exercise, balanced diet and create more awareness among other women. In the closing session, Prof Dr Zohra Khanum presented the vote of thanks to the participants. At the end of the seminar, Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Masood Gondal presented the shield to the Chief Guest.