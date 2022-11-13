Partly cloudy forecast

LAHORE : Dry and partly cloudy weather was recorded in the city here on Saturday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said that continental air was prevailing over most parts while a westerly wave was likely to approach western/upper parts of the country on Sunday and may persist in upper parts till Monday. Met officials predicted that mainly partly cloudy weather was expected in most upper parts of the country while rain-wind/thunderstorm (snow over the hills) was expected in KPK, north-Balochistan, Islamabad, Potohar region, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir during (evening/night). Saturday’s lowest minimum temperature was recorded at Leh where mercury dropped down to -09°C while in Lahore it was 13.8°C and maximum was 27.5°C.