MUC to hold seminar on interest-based economy

LAHORE : Muttahida Ulema Council (MUC) has welcomed the announcement of Federal Finance Minister Ishaq Dar for withdrawing the government’s appeals before the supreme court against the abolition of usury system and convened an all party anti-usury seminar on Thursday to evolve the suggestions about the implementation of the historic decision of the Federal Shariat Court for abolition of Riba-based economic system.

This was announced by MUC Secretary General Sardar M Khan Laghari after consultation with noted scholars Maulana Zahid Al-Rashidi, Dr Hafiz M Salim, Abdul Latif Khalid Cheema and other leaders.

He said evolving national economy in the light of the teachings of Quran and Sunnah, and abolition of interest-based economic system has been the longstanding dream of the nation and an indispensable requirement of the constitution of Pakistan. He said all religious scholars from all schools of thought have been unanimous on that whosoever among the rulers will take concrete steps to materialize this dream would be extended all possible help.

He said that the main reason for our current economic crisis is the usury system and the continuous interference of foreign institutions in national affairs, against which all sections of the nation will have to work collectively. He said the seminar will be held at Australia Masjid mosque under the chairmanship of MUC president Maulana Abdul Rauf Malik, in which all leading scholars of all schools of thought, business leaders and lawyers will also participate.

The scholars will review the official announcements and measures, and evolve the strategy to fight against the usurious system. He said the interest-based economy has crushed national economy and left the masses under miserable condition, but despite the constitutional instructions, no serious steps have been taken to get rid of this scourge.