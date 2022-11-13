‘Process of ad hoc recruitment of medics being made transparent’

LAHORE : Secretary Health Punjab Dr Ahmed Javed Qazi while chairing an important meeting on Saturday, reviewed measures taken for improvement in the online system.

The Secretary said that the process of ad hoc recruitment in medical colleges and government teaching hospitals of Punjab is being made transparent. The department has reviewed the details of the applications received under the online system, scrutiny and redressal of complaints. Instructions have been issued to the concerned officers to make the whole process of ad hoc recruitment transparent.

A 100 percent merit will be ensured in ad-hoc recruitments. Scrutiny process of ad-hoc recruitment phase will be started. Interviews for ad-hoc recruitment phase will be started from Tuesday. Online ad-hoc recruitment briefing will be conducted on daily basis. In-charge IT Branch Abdul Wahab and other relevant officers attended the meeting. The officers concerned gave a detailed briefing about the process of online ad hoc recruitment.