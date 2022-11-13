LWMC taking effective measures to prevent smog: CEO

LAHORE : Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) along with the operation teams and enforcement wing carried out anti-smog activities here on Saturday.

LWMC CEO Ali Anan Qamar informed about the extraordinary measures taken for preventing smog. He said that Mechanical sweeping and washing of 944 major and minor roads of Lahore is being done on a daily basis followed by the special scraping activities across the city.

He said that special cleanliness teams were active in all three shifts at the entrance and exit points of the city for scraping as well as spraying water. Mechanical sweeping and washing hours have been extended to protect the citizens from the effects of smog, he added.

He added that mechanical sweeping and washing was being ensured in night shift as well as day shift. Furthermore, LWMC enforcement wing issued 18 challans worth Rs61,000 for setting garbage on fire during the last ten days and 3 FIRs were also registered against those who set the garbage on fire.

LWMC was taking all possible measures to prevent smog, he appealed the citizens to take precautionary measures and wear mask while going outside. In case of any waste related complaint, citizens can dial LWMC helpline 1139 or can use social media.