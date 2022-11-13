Lady constable dies in accident

LAHORE : Two people including a lady constable were killed in accidents in different areas of the City here on Saturday.

A 23-year-old lady constable died in a road accident near Shaikh Zayed Hospital. The victim identified as SaniaNazir was on her way when a truck hit her, killing her on the spot.

In the second accident, a 52-year-old man died in a road accident in Baghbanpura. The victim identified as Khalil was going on a bike. As he reached near Quid-e-Azam Interchange, he lost control of the bike and hit a footpath which caused his instant death.

FOUR HELD FOR ABUSING BOY: Locals of a Shadbagh area thrashed a religious teacher for sexually harassing a 10-year-old boy. The accused identified as Habib-ul-Rehmanwas caught abusing the boy. When victim’s family and locals came to know about the incident, they gave the accused a good thrashing. Police arrested the teacher and those who tortured him.

The accused accomplices Nadeem, Bilal and Sharif were also arrested.

Woman attacked with acid over marriage refusal: A man threw acid on a woman for refusing proposal from his friend in Kahna area here on Saturday. Victim Tehmina refused to marry one Asif, infuriating his friend Abdul Razzaq, who threw acid on her. She received burns. Police arrested the suspect.

8 smuggled vehicles seized: Directorate of Intelligence & Investigation-Customs in the first week of November seized 8 NCP/Tampered vehicles worth Rs60 million.

Ms Saima Shehzad, Director Customs Intelligence, Lahore, said directorate seized 8 NCP/Tampered vehicles (smuggled vehicles) from Lahore and Gujranwala. These vehicles include Toyota Land Cruiser ZX 2012, Mercedes Benz Car 2015, Toyota Mark X Car, Toyota Axio Car, Toyota Hilux Surf, Toyota Land Cruiser Parado 2011, Mira Car 2010 and Alto Suzuki Car 2015. The impounded vehicles were plying fake registration numbers to avoid interceptions.

Anti-smuggling Car Cell team conducted the operations in different areas and shifted the smuggled vehicles to the warehouse of I&I-Customs.