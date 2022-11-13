‘Long march to proceed ahead from Lalamusa’

LAHORE : Spokesperson for the CM and Punjab government Musarat Jamshaid Cheema has said the family who was keen to be branded as international Sadiq and Ameen but the British Court on the contrary awarded them with a certificate of an ‘'International Thief’'.

Speaking at a press conference outside Zaman Park here on Saturday, Musarat Jamshaid hoped that people will play their role in the revival of the Constitution and law. “The long march under the leadership of Shah Mehmood Qureshi which was supposed to be led by the Chairman PTI Imran Khan will proceed ahead from Lalamusa.

The Sharifs had logged a suit of defamation in London and they had to pay a fine of Rs1.5 crore. Rs16 billion were given to Maqsood Chaprasi and the judiciary snatched away the medal of Sadiq and Ameen from those falsely claiming not to own any property in London and Pakistan. We will go to the Supreme Court Lahore Registry, Islamabad and Peshawar Registry and will ask four questions from the apex court.

The regime change started in the country from cipher and Imran Khan underwent a fatal attack,” she said.

The spokesperson censured that most powerful leader Imran Khan could not get his FIR registered and such an incident does not occur even in a ''Banana Republic.

''PTI and people want every person to be given justice but unfortunately the justice system fully exposed itself the way the journalist Arshad Sharif was martyred and Shahbaz Gill was meted out an inhuman treatment. Fundamental rights are not available in Pakistan.

We will submit a petition in the Supreme Court Registry to seek justice for Azam Swati on Monday, she said. She said Imran Khan's children have no link with politics and PTI is a pure political party free from the hereditary politics. We are not against any institution, she said. She thanked Hussain Elahi and the people of Gujrat for according a warm reception to the participants of the long march.