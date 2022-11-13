Pakistan U19s thrash BD to level series

LAHORE: Pakistan under-19 team beat Bangladesh under-19s by 128 runs in the second one-dayer to level series on Saturday at Multan Stadium.

Half-centuries from Arafat Minhas, Mohammad Tayyab Arif and Shawaiz Irfan and three wickets by Mohammad Zeeshan ensured the win for Pakistan in the second one-day.

The win also means the series is level on 1-1 with the third and final 45-over-match to be played on November 14 at the same venue.

After being put into bat, Pakistan managed to score 242 for eight in their allotted 45 overs. Mohammad Tayyab Arif coming to bat at number three top-scored for his side with a 98-ball 66, which included six fours and one six. Arafat Minhas batting at number seven returned undefeated on 57 off 41 balls, hitting eight fours and one six. Shawaiz Irfan was other notable run getter for the hosts with a quick-fire 51 off 39 balls, striking three fours and four sixes. In return, the visitors were bowled out for 114 in 28 overs.