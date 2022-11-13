Rain, rain go away!

ISLAMABAD: Just around midnight, rain started pouring down in Melbourne with team members and thousands of cricket fans turning up from all the corners of Australia and even from abroad praying for a dry spell in between Sunday to see the completion of World Cup T20 final between Pakistan and England.

“Rain has started pouring down here around midnight. The rain is heavy and getting heavier with each passing minute. Weather prediction is a bit scary as there are chances that rain may continue till Sunday afternoon,” one of the officials accompanying the team when contacted by 'The News' said.

The official said that Pakistan team members were seen praying for a dry spell Sunday, enabling the final to go ahead. “Though chances of a lengthy dry spell are bleak, yet every member of the team wants the final to see a full 40 overs on Sunday.”

Meanwhile, thousands of Pakistan cricket team fans have gathered in Melbourne from all parts of Australia to watch the final. “ I watched the semis in Sydney and am here again in Melbourne following almost nine hours of road drive to see the final. It is not an ordinary cricket match but a World Cup final and that too involving Pakistan. How could we miss such a match that is bound to provide excitement of the highest level,” Azhar Rahim, who has been living in Australia for almost two decades now, said.

He prayed to God Almighty Allah to keep the rain away at least for half a day Sunday, enabling the fans to enjoy the rare occasion. “I myself played cricket during my youth and am very eager to watch the final. I am not alone here as I have got five members of my family specially here for the purpose. We want the final to be completed on Sunday, rather than getting postponed for the reserve day.”

Qadeer Ahmad, 55, who has been living in Adelaide for almost 30 years has also arrived in Melbourne to watch the final. “I lost all the hopes of Pakistan reaching the final when Zimbabwe edged out the greenshirts. But amazingly the team has made the final. How could I miss the final when Pakistan are there. A few days off from the office and I am here with almost dozens of my friends. We have made a special plan, reserved hotel rooms and are here now in Melbourne,” Qadeer said while talking to 'The News' on telephone from the Australian city.

Qadeer and his friends bought tickets for the final after reaching Melbourne. “ We did not have tickets but knew well that since India is not there in the final, these would be easily available. The MCG has a huge capacity. So, we did not face any problems in buying tickets at normal rates.”

Munir Ahmad arrived in Melbourne from the USA almost a month back to watch the World Cup. “ I almost had to leave for the USA fearing that Pakistan may not even reach the final. But the moment Pakistan defeated South Africa, I had a hope and now we are in the final. I pray to God Almighty to keep the rain away, enabling thousands of fans, turning up from all over the world to watch the final.”