Man lodges case after couple buy his mobile phone against fake currency notes

A resident of Bin Qasim Town has been defrauded by a couple who approached him through a trading app and deprived him of his mobile phone by providing him fake currency.

The Bin Qasim Police said they received a complaint from Waqar, resident of the Gulshan-e-Mauzzam area in Bin Qasim Town, who narrated that he worked for a private firm and on October 30, he uploaded an advertisement to sell his mobile phone A-72 Samsung on an online trading website, OLX.

He added that the next day, he received a call from a man who showed interest in buying the mobile phone and on November 3, he visited his house along with a woman who claimed to his wife and after thoroughly checking the mobile phone, he confirmed that he would buy it and told Waqar that he would come with cash on the following day to secure the deal.

The complainant narrated that the following day, he left the mobile phone at home when he went to office and told his mother and wife to collect Rs45,000 from the couple in exchange for the phone. He stated that on November 4, the couple again visited his house at around 11:30am and handed over nine currency notes of Rs5,000 to his mother and wife and collected the mobile phone. When he returned from his job in the evening, his mother handed the cash given by the couple over to him.

The complainant reported that later he went to a fuel station to fill petrol in his motorcycle. He said that when he gave one of the currency notes of Rs5,000 to the cashier of the fuel station, he claimed that the currency note was fake. He added that when he showed the cashier the other eight currency notes of Rs5,000 given by the couple, they were also found to be fake. The complainant said after consultation with his family members and elders, he approached the police and registered a case of fraud against the couple.