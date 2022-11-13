CITY PULSE

Karachi Biennale 2022

The third Karachi Biennale featuring 26 projects and 45 artists from 13 countries is being held until today at Hamid Market, NJV High School, Jamshed Memorial Hall, NED University (City Campus), Sambara Art Gallery, VM Art Gallery, IBA (City Campus), IVS Gallery and Alliance Francaise. Call 021-35157566 for more information.

The Virtuous Burglar

The Arts Council of Pakistan (ACP), Karachi, is hosting a play by Dario Fo in which a burglar discovered by the flat’s owner is forced to pretend the owner’s mistress is his wife when the owner’s wife arrives home, but to add to this confusion, the burglar’s own wife then arrives on the scene. ‘The Virtuous Burglar’ will be performed at 7:30pm until today at the ACP’s Auditorium II. Contact 0300-0802397 for more information.

PROD-UCT-II

The Koel Gallery is hosting an art exhibition that brings architects and designers together on a concept by Arshad Faruqui. Titled ‘PROD-UCT-II’, the show will run at the gallery until November 16. Contact 021-35831292 for more information.

Made In { }

The Full Circle Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Jennifer Rae Forsyth, Paul Mehdi Rizvi and Shireen Ikramullah Khan. Titled ‘Made In { }’, the show will run at the gallery until November 18. Contact 0303-2239038 for more information.

People You May Know

ArtChowk the Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Numair Abbasi, Anusha Noviani, Arsalan Nasir and Shanzay Subzwari. Titled ‘People You May Know’, the show will run at the gallery until November 19. Contact 021-35856030 for more information.

Pehchan

The ArtCiti gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by selected fresh fine arts graduates from the Shaheed Allah Bukhsh Soomro University of Art, Design & Heritages (Jamshoro). Titled ‘Pehchan’, the show will run at the gallery until November 16. Contact 0336-2700975 for more information.

Reader

The National Academy of Performing Arts (Napa) is hosting Ariel Dorfman’s ‘Reader’ directed by Sunil Shanker. Titled ‘Reader’, the play will start at 8pm daily from November 18 to November 27 at Napa’s Zia Mohyeddin Theatre. Contact 0309-4869429 for more information.