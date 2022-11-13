Security guard falls into Kashmore gang’s honey trap

A Karachi security guard was abducted after falling into a honey trap laid out by a Kashmore gang. He was kidnapped around two months ago, but according to his family, police are reluctant to register his abduction case.

Social activist Sarim Burney said in a statement that Safoora Goth resident Azra had approached his non-profit trust to inform them that her son Junaid Qamar, a security guard in the Sachal area, was kidnapped on September 24 and was yet to be rescued.

Burney said that according to the mother, Qamar had been exchanging messages on his phone with an unknown woman claiming to be a Kashmore resident. Azra said her son informed her on September 24 that he was going to Kashmore to meet the woman, then he booked a ticket and left.

The mother said Qamar stayed in touch with her until reaching Kashmore, but then he became unreachable. She said that a few days later she received a phone call from someone claiming to have abducted her son and demanded Rs10 million for setting him free.

Burney said the kidnappers also sent Azra a video in which her son can be seen chained up and screaming in pain as the kidnappers beat him and tell him to ask his mother for money.

The activist said that in another video sent by the kidnappers the victim can be seen in a beard, and he is being tortured as someone keeps a Kalashnikov pointed close to his face. Qamar can also be heard shouting for help, he added.

The victim’s mother has requested the Sarim Burney Trust for help. She said her son is married and a father of three children. She claimed that when she approached the Karachi police, they told her the case belonged to the Kashmore police.

Burney said he would approach the superior court to request that it order the registration of the kidnapping case and the safe recovery of the victim.