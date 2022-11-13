Sculptor Anjum Ayaz’s stone carvings on display at Arts Council

The Arts Council of Pakistan (ACP) is holding an exhibition of artworks by renowned sculptor Anjum Ayaz at its lawn. The show comprises several stones having names of God (Al-Asmaa-ul-Husna) carved on them.

According to a statement issued by the ACP, the exhibition was inaugurated on Friday by writer and television personality Anwar Maqsood who was full of praise for the artist. He said those who were fond of art believed in Ayaz’s talents. He stated that the sculptor’s interest in calligraphy bore roots to the fact that he hailed from Amroha where no one could live without calligraphy.

Ayaz’s works were on display in China, Japan and many other places in the world, Maqsood said.

Artist Jimmy Engineer said he could not resist any exhibition by Ayaz. Regarding the stones used in the artworks, the speaker added that beautiful stones were found in Pakistan and people did not know about that aspect of beauty in the country.

ACP President Ahmad Shah also spoke on the occasion and lauded the sculptor for his tireless work.

Later, Ayaz said there were all kinds of stones in our country that could be used for art.

He praised the ACP and Shah for supporting and propagating art in the city.

The three-day exhibition will end today (Sunday).

Play

Meanwhile, the theatre academy of the ACP is presenting ‘The Virtuous Burglar’, a play penned by Italian playwright and Nobel laureate Dario Fo. The play, which started on Friday, will be staged until today (Sunday).

The play is being presented in English. It has been directed by Asad Gojar. Its cast includes students of the ACP Theatre Academy, including Bilal Ahmed, Shizza Khan, Mustafa Shah, Malaika Haider, Sheryl John, Hassoon Rafi and Armaghaan Kathri.