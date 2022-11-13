Duty of writers is to feel society’s pain: Taj Haider

The Diamond Jubilee Committee of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC), in collaboration with the Chalk Adabi Forum, held the inaugural session of a two-day Urdu Afsana Conference that kicked off at the KMC Sports Complex on Friday.
Senator Taj Haider said the duty of writers was to feel the pain of society and then convey it to the people in the best way possible. “There are contradictions in society, but pain is common. No matter how much freedom of expression is restricted, it finds its way,” he said, adding that story was an integral part of literature and should be something that a common reader could relate to.
Prof Dr Moinuddin Aqeel, Mubeen Mirza, Dr Auj-e-Kamal and Saima Nafis also spoke during the inaugural session. In the first session of the conference, chaired by Prof Dr Moinuddin Aqeel, Urdu fiction in Pakistan in today’s context and the role of fiction writers in the worthlessness of Urdu fiction was discussed.
