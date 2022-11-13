Haleem visits various towns to campaign for long march

The opposition leader in the Sindh Assembly, Haleem Adil Sheikh, has said the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) government has been looting the resources of Sindh for the last 15 years and depriving the people of food, cloth and shelter.

He said this while visiting different districts of the province on Saturday to convince people to join the Haqaqi Azadi March of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

He visit Jamshoro, Kotri, Hyderabad, Tando Allahyar, Mirpurkhas and many other small towns and villages.

He said that the Pakistani nation would enjoy the rule of law and justice as a result of the Haqaqi Azadi March. He declared that the Sindh Assembly was not being summoned in order to stop the PTI from voicing concerns over corruption by the rulers of Sindh.