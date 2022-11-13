PTI demands Sindh govt present quarterly report in PA

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) central leader and MPA Firdous Shamim Naqvi has said that the month of November has started but the Sindh government is yet to present the quarterly report in the provincial assembly.

“The Pakistan Peoples Party’s [PPP] provincial government doesn’t believe in answering the public. People are anxious to know the details about the government measures taken for the rehabilitation of the flood victims and the entire disaster,” Naqvi said in a statement issued on Saturday.

The PTI leader said people want to know what has changed in the budget this time. But, he added, the provincial government does not hold itself accountable. He said the PPP ministers believe they will pass the budget through supplementary grants.

He also said that if there is no consultation in decision-making, there will be no transparency in the measures. There has been neither good governance nor transparency in the province over the past 15 years, while corruption and bribery are reaching new heights, he added.