Sindh cabinet meeting to be held on November 16

A meeting of the Sindh cabinet has been scheduled to be held on November 16 at the Chief Minister’s Secretariat to discuss a 15-point agenda. All the provincial ministers and secretaries of the relevant departments have been directed to attend the meeting.
The meeting will approve the minutes of the last meeting, while other agenda items include the forming of a commission under the Sindh Protection of Journalists and Other Media Practitioners Act 2021, reviewing the draft rules under the Sindh Shaheed Recognition and Compensation Act 2014, abolishing the overseeing committee of the Sindh Building Control Authority, and discussing the post-flood cash subsidy for farmers.
The meeting will also discuss the proposed amendments to the Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Medical University Larkana Act 2008, the appointment of the executive director of the Sindh Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases Karachi, and the proposed amendment to the Senior Citizens Welfare Act 2014, and finalise the design of the Sindh Senior Citizens Card.
