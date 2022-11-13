Two abducted minor brothers rescued as Rangers, police arrest four suspects

Sindh Rangers and police personnel, in a joint operation on Saturday, arrested four alleged kidnappers and rescued two minor brothers from their captivity in Shah Latif Town.

Raheel Toufiq, who is a caterer and resides in Shah Faisal Colony, told the police that his sons, three-year-old Rahim and eight-year-old Rohani, went to a tuition centre at 6:30pm on Friday but they did not return home.

Later that evening, he received a call from a kidnapper demanding Rs50 million in ransom for the release of his children. The kidnapper on the call also warned him of dire consequences if he told the police about the kidnapping of his sons. The police registered a case on the complaint of Toufiq and started a search for the minors.

Rangers and police personnel, during an intelligence-based operation, arrested four kidnappers, identified as Aqib, Umair, Manzoor and Abu Bakar, and safely recovered the abducted brothers.

Three mobile phones, two motorcycles and a pistol were seized from the possession of the suspects.

‘Extortionist’ heldThe Rangers and police, in another intelligence-based operation, arrested a suspect, Abdul Kareem, involved in extortion and robbery cases in Orangi Town.

The suspect used to impersonate himself as a policeman. A police uniform and arms and ammunition were seized from his possession.

During the initial interrogation, the suspect confessed to snatching more than 100 mobile phones and cash during several armed robberies in the city along with his partner, Sadiq alias Langra. Raids were being carried out to arrest Sadiq.

Software engineer recovered

Police recovered an abducted software engineer and arrested three alleged kidnappers in Federal B Area on Saturday.

According to police, Sunny Kumar, a resident of the Clifton neighbourhood, had gone missing on November 8. Later, the family received a call from one of the kidnappers asking for ransom for the release of their son.

The victim’s father informed the Clifton police about the kidnapping of his son and the ransom call. A raid was carried out in Federal B area and the abductee was recovered safely. The suspects were identified as Monis Qamar, Hamza Rauf and Hasan Khan.

Double murder

Two men died after being shot in the Murtaza Chowrangi area of District Korangi on Saturday.

After getting information, police and rescuers reached the crime scene and rushed the casualties to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre, where doctors pronounced them dead.

They victims were identified as 40-year-old Gul Baig, son of Rahat Ali, and Sharif, 35, son of Qaiser.

Police said that the victims hailed from Larkana and the incident took place apparently after a quarrel with unknown persons over a personal enmity. The suspects managed to escape following the incident. Police found the empty shells of the pistol used in the incident and initiated an investigation.