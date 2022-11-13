Share of Nazim Jokhio’s children in blood money deposited with court nazir

A sessions court in Malir was informed on Saturday that the share of slain Nazim Jokhio’s children in Diyat (blood money) has been deposited by PPP lawmaker Jam Awais and five other accused with its nazir (court treasurer).

Additional District and Sessions Judge Faraz Ahmed Chandio resumed the hearing of the murder case as two accused – Meer Ali and Haider Ali – were produced by jail authorities, but the PPP lawmaker was not presented before the court.

Six other accused appeared in the court on bail.

The nazir submitted a report stating that as per the court’s October 28 order, the counsel for the accused persons, with whom the legal heirs of the deceased have reached a compromise, has submitted the share of four minor heirs – Bibi Rabia, Bibi Sahiba, Bibi Zainab and Basit – in the blood money in the shape of a cheque worth Rs3,058,955.

On September 25, the legal heirs of the deceased, including his widow and mother, as well as the six accused booked in the case, had jointly filed a compromise application in the court, informing it that both parties had patched up after the “intervention of elders”. Subsequently, the victim’s brother, Afzal Jokhio, who is also complainant in the case, widow Shireen Jokhio and mother Jamiat Khatoon recorded their statements before the court.

In her statement, Shireen had said she being one of the legal heirs of the deceased entered into a compromise with Jam Awais and five of his servants – Muhammad Mairaj, Muhammad Saleem, Muhammad Doda Khan, Muhammad Soomar and Ahmed Khan Shoro – without any pressure or coercion and forgave them in the name of Almighty Allah and do no claim any Diyat for herself. However, she demanded her children’s share in the Diyat amount from the accused.

In her statement, the victim’s mother said she had pardoned the six accused – Jam Awais, and five others without accepting any Diyat (blood money) but refused to forgive three accused – Meer Ali, Haider Ali and Niaz Salar.

The compromise application was filed under sections 345(2), 345(4) and 345(6) of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), stating that the both parties had reached a compromise whereby the victim’s family had pardoned the accused in the name of Allah Almighty.

“It is prayed on behalf of the parties that this honourable court may kindly be pleased to accept the compromise and acquit the applicants in the above crime/case as the legal heirs of the deceased have forgiven the applicants in the name of Almighty Allah and do not want to proceed with the case against them further,” read the plea.

The affidavits signed by Shireen and Jamiat were also filed along with the applications. The hearing was adjourned until November 19.