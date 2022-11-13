Magistrate sets free 12 health professionals arrested for ‘rioting’

A judicial magistrate on Saturday set free 12 healthcare providers, a day after they were detained for allegedly rioting and clashing with police near the SM Law College.

On Friday, the police had used water cannons and batons to prevent hundreds of healthcare workers from marching towards the Chief Minister House to force the government to accept their demands, especially the resumption of the Covid-19 risk allowance.

Subsequently, a dozen of the protesters, including Aijaz Kaleri, Dr Mehboob Ali, Muhammad Zaheer, Dr Waris, Dr Shafiq, Syed Azeem, Muhammad Asif, Dr Mustafa, Riaz Ahmed, Mashooq Ali, Muhammad Saleem and Nazeer Ahmed, were arrested and booked in an FIR lodged at the Arambagh police station.

On Saturday, the police produced the detained healthcare professionals before Judicial Magistrate (South) Saeed Ahmed to seek their physical remand for interrogation and completion of legal formalities.

Advocates Mohammad Nawaz Dahri and Shahid Soomro, who represented the suspects, argued that the healthcare workers were detained in violation of the constitution’s articles that guaranteed rights to association and freedom of speech. The lawyers also termed the police action a breach of democratic norms.

On the one hand, the counsel said, the government talked about considering the protesters’ demands and holding dialogues with them while on the other hand, the police thrashed and arrested them.

They pleaded to the court to release all the protesters.

After hearing the arguments, the magistrate discharged the detained health workers from the case under the Section 63 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

The Arambagh police had registered the case against the protesters under the sections 147 (rioting), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) and 337-A (punishment for Shajjah) of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).