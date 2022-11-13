Cool heads prevail

I would recommend that the Pakistan cricket team should play an aggressive game in today’s T20 World Cup final against England. Furthermore, should they win the toss, Pakistan should opt to field first and back themselves to win a run chase. Since England’s batting line-up is much stronger than our own, batting first would hurt our chances. Pakistan will mostly depend on its pace attack, but our best batters, particularly Babar and Rizwan, have to make the most of the power plays. Above all, the key to victory will be dealing with the pressure that comes from unexpected setbacks, such as the loss of early wickets. Finals are always a test of nerves and composure.

Shaukat Hayat Buneri

Chinglai