Third time lucky?

Pakistan beat New Zealand by seven wickets to seal their place in the T20 World Cup final. It was Pakistan’s best performance of the tournament so far, with the opening pair of Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan turning up when it mattered most to set up a successful run chase.

This is Pakistan’s third appearance in the T20 World Cup final, and, hopefully, the third time will be the charm.

Sarah Alkathiri

Karachi