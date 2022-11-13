Education denied

Children are the future architects of all countries, but in our country, children are deprived of their essential needs and rights. Prime among them is the lack of access to a quality education. According to an estimate by UNICEF, Pakistan has the world’s second highest number of out-of-school children, with 22.8 million children between the ages of 5 to 16 out of school. Many of these children either never get the chance to go to school or have to drop out before completing their education.

In addition, a disproportionate number of the out-of-school children are girls. On the other hand, many adolescent boys who do not complete their studies are subsequently drawn to a life of drugs and crime. This trend does not bode well for the future of the nation and is an indicator of the decline of our institutions and social fabric. Without a proper education, our future generation will not be able to reach its full potential and, thus, neither will our country. The government has to expand access to education, especially for girls, and ensure that these schools are of the quality that our children deserve.

Abdul Sattar

Kolwah