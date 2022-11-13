Lives on the line

Recently, doctors, nurses, paramedical staff and other healthcare providers in Sindh have been holding protests over the denial of a health risk allowance. Based on reports and eyewitness accounts, the authorities have cracked down on these protests manhandling, baton-charging and water cannoning protesters. It is important for the authorities to remember that the right to protest is a universal human right.
I would recommend that the provincial health ministry and the CM Sindh negotiate with the protesters and resolve this matter as soon as possible as essential healthcare services are being disrupted.
Dr Asif Ali Khowaja
Karachi
