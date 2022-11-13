Victims of hoarding

This refers to the letter, ‘Panadol drought’ (November 8, 2022) by Sarah Alkathiri. The shortage of Panadol as highlighted in this letter could not have come at a worse time. The recent floods have led to a surge in cases of dengue and other water-borne diseases. Panadol was the go-to pain relief medicine for most Pakistanis. Without it, many patients are left in agony.
According to reports, some companies have been hoarding Panadol tablets and not releasing them into the market as they should. The health authorities and law-enforcement agencies have to crack down on this practice as we cannot let the flood victims continue to suffer just so a few can line their pockets.
Shahdad Afreeq
Nasirabad
I would recommend that the Pakistan cricket team should play an aggressive game in today’s T20 World Cup final...
Most countries are now dominated by a consumer culture that worships owning lots of stuff, regardless of whether we...
Pakistan beat New Zealand by seven wickets to seal their place in the T20 World Cup final. It was Pakistan’s best...
Students belonging to the biotechnology botany and biochemistry departments at the University of Turbat are facing a...
Children are the future architects of all countries, but in our country, children are deprived of their essential...
Anyone following current affairs is by now aware that incidences of sexual assault and harassment in Pakistan appear...
Comments