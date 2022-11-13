Victims of hoarding

This refers to the letter, ‘Panadol drought’ (November 8, 2022) by Sarah Alkathiri. The shortage of Panadol as highlighted in this letter could not have come at a worse time. The recent floods have led to a surge in cases of dengue and other water-borne diseases. Panadol was the go-to pain relief medicine for most Pakistanis. Without it, many patients are left in agony.

According to reports, some companies have been hoarding Panadol tablets and not releasing them into the market as they should. The health authorities and law-enforcement agencies have to crack down on this practice as we cannot let the flood victims continue to suffer just so a few can line their pockets.

Shahdad Afreeq

Nasirabad