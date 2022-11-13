Still no help

This year, Pakistan experienced the worst natural disaster in its recorded history. Seasonal monsoon floods reached unprecedented levels, sweeping away the homes, schools, farms and families of millions of people. According to some estimates, approximately 1460 health facilities were damaged during the floods in Sindh and Balochistan alone, hampering subsequent relief efforts.
Many of the victims are still waiting for the government and the concerned authorities to provide them with the help they so desperately need to survive. The government cannot ignore the plight of the flood victims any longer.
Aliya Nazeer Ahmed
Turbat
I would recommend that the Pakistan cricket team should play an aggressive game in today’s T20 World Cup final...
Most countries are now dominated by a consumer culture that worships owning lots of stuff, regardless of whether we...
Pakistan beat New Zealand by seven wickets to seal their place in the T20 World Cup final. It was Pakistan’s best...
Students belonging to the biotechnology botany and biochemistry departments at the University of Turbat are facing a...
Children are the future architects of all countries, but in our country, children are deprived of their essential...
Anyone following current affairs is by now aware that incidences of sexual assault and harassment in Pakistan appear...
Comments