Still no help

This year, Pakistan experienced the worst natural disaster in its recorded history. Seasonal monsoon floods reached unprecedented levels, sweeping away the homes, schools, farms and families of millions of people. According to some estimates, approximately 1460 health facilities were damaged during the floods in Sindh and Balochistan alone, hampering subsequent relief efforts.

Many of the victims are still waiting for the government and the concerned authorities to provide them with the help they so desperately need to survive. The government cannot ignore the plight of the flood victims any longer.

Aliya Nazeer Ahmed

Turbat