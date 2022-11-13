 
Sunday November 13, 2022
Newspost

Safe to drink

November 13, 2022

In Karachi there is an acute shortage of clean drinking water. Many residents are forced to buy filtered water from private vendors, all while paying their water bills as well. Although there is a system of water lines, it is highly unreliable and the water is not safe to drink.

The city administration must take the necessary steps to solve this problem and ensure all households have access to clean and affordable drinking water.

Uzma Akram

Karachi

