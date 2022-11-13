JS Bank signs deal with PIA

KARACHI: JS Bank Limited and Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) have signed an agreement through which the national airline will offer a discount to JS card holders on international and domestic travel tickets, a statement said on Saturday.
Transactions for the tickets could be made through PIA domestic and international booking offices as well as via its corporate website, it added.
PIA CEO Amir Hayat and JS Bank Ltd. president Basir Shamsie signed the deal in a ceremony held at JS Bank head office.
Speaking on the occasion, Basir Shamsie said the collaboration would help promote travel and tourism in the country.
Amir Hayat congratulated both sides on the partnership, saying PIA was following a robust plan to recover from the impact of Covid-19.
Despite recent challenges, enhanced focus on partnerships with organisations like JS Bank would help in improving travel and tourism, he stated.
The signing ceremony was attended by senior officials of PIA and JS bank Ltd.
