Gold up Rs500/tola

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market increased by Rs500 per tola on Saturday.

According to data released by All Sindh Saraf Jewelers Association, gold rates in the local market moved up to Rs155,900 per tola.

Similarly, 10-gram gold price also increased by Rs430 to Rs133,660.

In the international market, gold rates increased by $11 to $1,771 per ounce.

Silver rates remained unchanged at Rs1,680 per tola. The price of 10-gram silver also stood the same at Rs1,440.32.

Local jewellers claimed gold prices in the local market stood below Rs3,000 per tola as compared with the rates in Dubai gold market.