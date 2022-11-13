Stocks set to dip on growing political concerns

Pakistan stocks closed positive during the outgoing week with range-bound activity expected next week in the backdrop of political noise in the country, traders said.

“The market is expected to remain range-bound in the upcoming week as the participants will remain cautious due to the political noise in the country,” said brokerage Arif Habib Ltd in its report. “Furthermore, any positive news coming from the FM’s visit to UAE and IMF 9th review will benefit the market.”

KASB Pakistan Research in its weekly analysis report said the shares traded volume increased by 14.6 percent WoW despite just four sessions in the week. Currency depreciated 0.2 percent during the week, and seems to be stabilising; “however, the finance minister has mentioned the true value stands below Rs200 and he will be working towards achieving this parity soon,” it added.

The market went up 2.95 percent, gaining 1,237 points to stand at 43,093 points. Average volumes clocked in at 251 million shares (up 10 percent WoW) while the average value traded settled at $33 million (up 31 percent WoW).

The market commenced on a positive note this week as the country is expected to get $13 billion in financing from China ($9 billion) and Saudi Arabia ($4 billion). The momentum carried on during the week as Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman is expected to visit Pakistan on November 21, and might announce various investment projects.

He is expected to bring in investment worth $10-12 billion for setting up a new refinery in Gwadar. The government is looking forward to finalising the refinery policy before his visit. On the political front, the long march has toned down and investors are gaining some confidence.

During the outgoing week, the rupee was slightly down against the greenback, closing at Rs221.95 (down 0.1 percent WoW). In addition to this, SBP reserves went down by $956 million to stand at $7.95 billion this week, compared to $8.91 billion on October 28, 2022.

Foreign selling continued, clocking in at $4.7 million compared to a net sell of $1.6 million last week. Major selling was witnessed in banks ($5.3 million), technology and communication ($1.1 million) and other sectors ($0.4 million). On the local front, buying was reported by mutual funds ($3.6 million) followed by banks/DFIs ($3.0 million).

Sector-wise positive contributions came from commercial banks (368 points), oil and gas exploration companies (285 points), technology and communication (205 points), cement (80 points) and power generation and distribution (76 points). Scrip-wise positive contributors were TRG (176 points), Oil and Gas Development Company (130 points), Pakistan Petroleum (119 points), Meezan Bank (106 points) and Bank Alfalah (56 points).

Sectors which contributed negatively included miscellaneous (87 points), automobile parts and accessories (3 points), and food and personal care products (2 points). Negative contribution came from Pakistan Services (81 points), Rafhan Maize (29 points), Shifa International Hospitals Limited (6 points), SCBPL (3 points) and ILP (3 points).

After the ADB flood relief package of $1.5 billion was added to the foreign reserves, AIIB is also expected to provide $500 million soon.

Nabeel Haroon at Topline Securities said this gain could be attributed to Finance Minister Ishaq Dar’s statement that Pakistan’s traditional friends have agreed to roll over their debt to Pakistan.

The major economic number that came in during the week was remittance for the month of October 2022 that clocked in at $2.2 billion (down 9 percent MoM and 16 percent YoY).