Latest SBP moves to stabilise rupee face many economic hurdles

KARACHI: Pakistani rupee was expected to remain range-bound in the coming week on account of recent steps taken by the central bank to support the currency and curb speculation, analysts said on Saturday.

However, fast-dwindling foreign exchange reserves have raised worries about a deteriorating balance of payments crisis, which might negatively impact market sentiments.

The rupee was relatively stable during the outgoing week. It ended at 221.66 per dollar on Monday in the interbank market. On Friday, the rupee closed at 221.64 to the greenback.

“There is a possibility that the rupee may continue to trade in a range-bound manner. For the upcoming week, the range of 221.40-221-70 would likely hold,” said an analyst.

“The State Bank of Pakistan has made it clear that it will not tolerate market speculation or dollar hoarding. If banks or exchange companies engage in speculative activities, it would take harsh measures against them and crack down on unauthorised foreign exchange dealers,” the official added.

“This will help keep the rupee stable in the market,” he added. The SBP also tightened controls to stem foreign currency outflows which would lessen the strain on the forex reserves and the rupee.

Investors were worried, meanwhile, after the release of statistics on foreign reserves and remittances.

As of November 4, the forex reserves held by the SBP fell by $956 million. As a result, its reserves have fallen to as low as $7.9 billion, enough to cover less than six weeks of imports. The reserves declined due to external debt servicing, according to the SBP.

However, traders thought that although the majority might be foreign debt repayments, some of the dollars were utilised for market support.

Remittances from Pakistanis working abroad dropped by 8.6 percent to $9.9 billion in the first four months of the current fiscal year. In October, these cash transfers fell to $2.2 billion, a 15.7 percent decrease from a year earlier. In October, remittances fell by 9.1 percent month-on-month.

The country is likely to see huge potential outflows this quarter as a result of foreign debt repayments, which wouldn’t be a good sign for the foreign currency reserves.

The credit default swap rose to 60 percent from 52 percent at the beginning of the month.

“Why are foreign traders so jittery about Pakistan, despite the government’s assurance that the Eurobonds will be redeemed on maturity? Not only that, Pakistan is in the IMF programme and multilateral inflows are coming in,” said Tresmark in a weekly note.

“Traders we spoke to say it’s most likely because of commercial debt maturing, and since it is commercial in nature, the probability of it being rolled over is quite less,” it said.

The statement by Finance Minister Ishaq Dar of an additional $13 billion in fresh loans also seems to be sugar-coated, it said.

Since Chinese loans are typically not rolled over but refinanced (which requires the government to first pay the maturing debt and then get it back based on new approvals), the actual incremental inflow would be limited to $3 billion, plus the Saudi oil deferred payment facility. But none of these have any timelines attached. This means year-end reserves could be highly stressed, according to Tresmark.

“Although remittances have taken a beating, flows from World Bank, ADB (Asian Development Bank), AIIB (Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank) and other multilateral agencies will keep coming in. These will replace loss from remittances and exports and give support to balance of payments,” it added.

However, the ongoing political uncertainty in the country is expected to dampen investor sentiment, it noted.