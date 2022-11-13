UK considering big increase in energy windfall tax

LONDON: British finance minister Jeremy Hunt is considering a big increase in a windfall tax on oil and gas firms and extending it to power generation firms as

he tries to find ways to repair the country's public finances, sources said on Saturday.

The idea is "under consideration" ahead of Hunt's announcement of a new budget plan on Thursday, a government source said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Under the plan, first reported by The Times, the levy would be increased to 35 percent from its current rate of 25 percent.

It would also apply to electricity generators and run until 2028 instead of 2025 as currently scheduled.

The idea was being considered as a way to raise around 45 billion pounds over five years which would help repair the public finances.

The scheme could be expanded to cover electricity generators.

Britain in May imposed the 25 percent Energy Profits Levy (EPL) on North Sea oil and gas producers to raise money to help households struggling to pay their bills after energy prices spiked in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

A senior source at a North Sea producer, who was familiar with the government's plans, said it was vital that a tax investment incentive was also extended and that the government avoid more tax changes so "investors can have confidence and continue putting cash into major North Sea developments."

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, in power for just few week, and his finance minister Jeremy Hunt are trying to find ways to cut spending and increase revenue to plug a budget hole worsened by his predecessor Liz Truss's debt-fuelled economic plans.

Hunt and Sunak have warned of tough decisions on tax increases and spending cuts as they try to restore Britain's economy policy credibility following a bond market sell-off sparked in September by the now largely abandoned tax cut plans.

Hunt is due to announced his budget plan on Nov. 17.

Other countries have also introduced windfall taxes on energy companies which have seen their profits surge after Russia's invasion of Ukraine caused gas prices to skyrocket.

Shell has said it does not expect to pay the British tax in the current quarter because its investments offset it,

raising questions about how much extra revenue the government will actually raise with it.

BP expects to pay around $2.5 billion in taxes for its British North Sea business this year, including $800 million in a windfall tax.