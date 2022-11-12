 
Saturday November 12, 2022
World

French cardinal

By AFP
November 12, 2022

Vatican City: The Vatican said on Friday it was launching a preliminary investigation into French cardinal Jean-Pierre Ricard, after he admitted to a "reprehensible" act on a 14-year-old. France´s Catholic Church on Monday revealed that 11 former or serving French bishops have been accused of sexual violence or failing to report abuse cases -- including Ricard, who confessed to assaulting a girl decades ago.

