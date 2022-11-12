 
close
Saturday November 12, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
World

Emirates flight

By AFP
November 12, 2022

Athens: A New York-bound Emirates flight carrying nearly 250 people was Thursday forced to return to Athens shortly after takeoff following a US security alert. Officials said the information related to “a suspicious person travelling on board”. A police spokesman said the plane was accompanied back to the Greek capital´s Eleftherios Venizelos international airport by two F-16 Greek air force fighter jets.

Comments