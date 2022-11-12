Swedes charged with spying for Russia

STOCKHOLM: Swedish prosecutors on Friday charged two Swedish brothers with “aggravated espionage” for allegedly spying for Russia’s GRU military intelligence service between 2011 and 2021, including one who was a former intelligence official. “The information that has been obtained, transmitted and divulged could, ... if it comes into the hands of a foreign power, result in detriment to Sweden’s security”, chief public prosecutor Per Lindqvist said in a statement. The two brothers were identified in the charge sheet as Payam Kia, 35, and Peyman Kia, 42. According to Swedish media reports, they are of Iranian origin.