Grievances of Baloch students: Commission to interact with stakeholders next week

ISLAMABAD: The commission, formed last month in the light of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) order to explore grievances of the Baloch students, decided on Friday to visit Balochistan the next week to meet all the stakeholders.

Moreover, it was also decided that the commission would interact with the media persons and social activists over the issue during subsequent meetings. In order to receive complaints and feedback from the public in connection with the issue of missing Baloch students, a dedicated phone/ Whatsapp number, fax number and email address had been provided to the Commission Secretariat through which complainants could access the commission.

To this effect, the 7th meeting of the commission was held at the Parliament House here. Member National Assembly Sardar Akhtar Mengal, convenor of the commission, chaired the meeting. He is head of the Balochistan National Party (Mengal).

The meeting deliberated upon the harassment, enforced disappearances and racial profiling of students belonging to Balochistan and stressed finding out ways to tackle the challenge. The commission received a comprehensive briefing from Ms Farkhanda Aurangzeb, Member (Balochistan) of the National Commission for Human Rights regarding the work done by the commission concerning the matter of missing persons and performance and achievements of the NCHR.

She also touched upon the challenges that the National Commission for Human Rights (NCHR) is facing including financial constraints and manpower limitations. She assured the forum to share available data about missing persons at the earliest opportunity and put forward certain recommendations towards short- and long-term solution to the issue, which were welcomed by the commission.

The commission convener was informed that the Balochistan government had duly notified the establishment of a missing person cell and facilitation desks in each divisional headquarters under respective commissioners to obtain public feedback, register complaints and collect/transmit requisite data to central cell in the Ministry of Interior.

The commission expressed displeasure over non-publicising the details of the missing person cells through electronic and print media by the Balochistan government and directed the commission secretary to convey reservations to the provincial chief secretary in this regard.